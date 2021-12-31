Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors for general public tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors for the general public on Saturday, providing them with a rare opportunity to show the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.
The presidency will remain open for the people from 1 pm to 4 pm on the first day of the New Year.
Read more: President Arif Alvi asks overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland
The building remained open for the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government’s commitment to open all state buildings to the general public, which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area.
All the people, desiring to visit the Aiwan-e-Sadr have been asked to ensure carrying their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and wear a face mask as a pre-requisite for entry.
No visitor will be allowed to carry any electronic device like a mobile phone or camera.
On December 24, President Dr Arif Alvi had urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan as the country was fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub.
Read more: PM, president vow to safeguard rights of minorities in Pakistan on Christmas
Speaking to a delegation of US-based overseas Pakistanis, led by President ‘Aspire Pakistan’ Hassan Syed in Islamabad, President Alvi had emphasised the need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organisations in Pakistan for utilising their intellectual and business talent.
Read More
Police helpline 15 — Sindh's real Madadgar
KARACHI: The Sindh police helpline Madadgar-15 received more than 2.5 million calls...
FIA transforming into computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of country
LAHORE: FIA is transforming into a fully computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of...
Fed govt's procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: While announcing the completion of the government’s target of fully vaccinated...
Pandemic hit export of Pakistani workforce to Gulf countries: ministry
ISLAMABAD: Export of Pakistani workforce to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) has...
IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on fireworks in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking...