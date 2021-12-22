Alliance with PML-Q stronger than ever before, claims CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that his party’s political alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid is stronger than ever before, said a press release issued after his meeting with Punjab Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The chief minister was visited by the speaker at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both held a detailed consultation for jointly taking part in local bodies’ elections.

Talking on this occasion, the CM contended that power would be devolved at the grassroots in the new local bodies system adding that the consultation process with the ally would continue. He reiterated and announced to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses. “There is the best working relationship with PML-Q and the journey of public service would be accelerated without caring for any criticism,” he said.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity. “We are an ally of the government and would remain so; he added and announced that discussions for launching joint candidates would be continued for local bodies elections,” he stated.

Principal Secretary to CM Aamir Jan, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were also present.