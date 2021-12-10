Amazon shut down the ranking website ‘Alexa.com’
Amazon has stated that the global website ranking platform ‘Alexa.com,’ which has been in operation for nearly 25 years, would be shut down.
Alexa.com is an Amazon subsidiary that is well-known for its global ranking system, which compiles a list of the most popular internet businesses by combining web traffic figures from its partners.
The ranking website also offered a premium subscription which allowed users access to a comprehensive array of SEO and competitor analysis tools.
Read more: Amazon launches Arabic-speaking Alexa in Saudi Arabia
According to Amazon, the Alexa.com platform will be retired in May 2022, and no fresh monthly statistics will be given after then.
Amazon released a statement, “Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.”
Customers with existing memberships will continue to have access to the premium tools, but Amazon will no longer be accepting new subscriptions.
Read More
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory...
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial...
Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight
LAUNCH SITE ONE, United States, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - Jeff Bezos' Blue...
Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads
MADRID, The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads...
Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021
Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most...