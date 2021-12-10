Amazon shut down the ranking website ‘Alexa.com’

Amazon has stated that the global website ranking platform ‘Alexa.com,’ which has been in operation for nearly 25 years, would be shut down.

Alexa.com is an Amazon subsidiary that is well-known for its global ranking system, which compiles a list of the most popular internet businesses by combining web traffic figures from its partners.

The ranking website also offered a premium subscription which allowed users access to a comprehensive array of SEO and competitor analysis tools.

Read more: Amazon launches Arabic-speaking Alexa in Saudi Arabia

According to Amazon, the Alexa.com platform will be retired in May 2022, and no fresh monthly statistics will be given after then.

Amazon released a statement, “Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.”

Customers with existing memberships will continue to have access to the premium tools, but Amazon will no longer be accepting new subscriptions.