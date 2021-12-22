Ameer Gilani is all praise for Mawra Hocane
Actor Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane have been sharing a cute friendship bond for past many months and the netizens went all crazy about the duo in Ameer’s latest Q/A session on Instagram.
Gilani kicked off the session on his Instagram and the fans swamped him with questions related to Mawra.
One of the users asked the Sabaat actor three qualities of Hocane to which he replied, “A good artist, a very good friend, and the best human being”.
Not only this, a user commented that the friendship bond the duo share is amazing and Gilani went on by saying, “It is. Mawra is a great person”.
Apart from this, he was also asked about a play together and the actor hinted about a project coming soon.
The model and actor Ameer Gilani is a new face in the Pakistani showbiz industry but making waves with his acting skills.
Mawra and Ameer share a very special bond and they both keep updating the fans about it.
