APS attack anniversary: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh calls to fight extremism with education

KARACHI: On the seventh anniversary of the Army Public School massacre, Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has called to fight extremism and ignorance was ‘with the power of education’.

“As we honor the memory of APS Martyrs and the courage of survivors, let’s stand united together against extremism & ignorance with the power of education. It is only with an enlightened mind that we’ll be able to defeat the ideology of terrorism that aims to harm Pakistan.” the CEO said in a tweet.

As we honor the memory of APS Martyrs & the courage of survivors, let's stand united against extremism with the power of education. It is only with an enlightened mind that we'll be able to defeat the ideology of terrorism that aims to harm Pakistan!#BlackDay#APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/xFDdQvs5ZB — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 16, 2021

He further stressed that it was only with an enlightened mind that the country will be able to defeat the ideology of terrorism that aims to harm Pakistan.

As many as 141 including 131 children were martyred in one of the country’s deadliest terror attack in which heavily armed militants stormed a school.

The school’s principal, Tahira Qazi, along with nine other staff members were also martyred in the attack.

A large number of children, 121, and three staff members were among those wounded. Seven soldiers of the Special Services Group and two officers were among the wounded.