APS carnage anniversary: Ayesha Shaikh stresses education, only way to defeat extremism

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh has said that the only way to defeat the ideology of terrorism that aims to harm Pakistan was to do so with an enlightened mind.

Remembering the martyrs of the Army Public School on the seventh anniversary of the carnage, Ayesha tweeted.

“Today marks 7 Years since the APS Massacre, one of the world’s most tragic incident. Though the martyrs are not here with us anymore but they will always be there when we will walk down the memory lane. Let’s counter extremism through education.”

Today marks 7 Years since the APS Massacre, one of the world’s most tragic incident. Though the martyrs are not here with us anymore but they will always be there when we will walk down the memory lane. Let’s counter extremism through education!#BlackDay#APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/4fdgTbXvbQ — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 16, 2021

The chairperson also lauded the courage of the APS survivors.

As many as 141 including 131 children were martyred in one of the country’s deadliest terror attack in which heavily armed militants stormed a school.

The school’s principal, Tahira Qazi, along with nine other staff members were also martyred in the attack.

A large number of children, 121, and three staff members were among those wounded. Seven soldiers of the Special Services Group and two officers were among the wounded.