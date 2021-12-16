APS survivor says it is a day for reflection

16th Dec, 2021. 07:24 pm
ahmad nawaz APS

Survivor of APS attack Ahmad Nawaz holding Pakistani flag. Photo: Twitter/apsahmadnawaz

Survivor of the Army Public School attack in 2014 recalled the tragedy asking people to introspect what they have done to serve humanity.

Marking the seventh anniversary of the tragic incident, Nawaz said that it was a day of reflection.

As many as 141 including 131 children were martyred in one of the country’s deadliest terror attack in which heavily armed militants stormed a school.

The school’s principal, Tahira Qazi, along with nine other staff members were also martyred in the attack.

A large number of children, 121, and three staff members were among those wounded. Seven soldiers of the Special Services Group and two officers were among the wounded.

Nawaz lost his brother Haris and many other friends in the attack.

Ahmad was sent to the UK for treatment along with his family. He is now a student at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, UK.

