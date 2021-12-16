APS survivor says it is a day for reflection

Survivor of the Army Public School attack in 2014 recalled the tragedy asking people to introspect what they have done to serve humanity.

Marking the seventh anniversary of the tragic incident, Nawaz said that it was a day of reflection.

As many as 141 including 131 children were martyred in one of the country’s deadliest terror attack in which heavily armed militants stormed a school.

The school’s principal, Tahira Qazi, along with nine other staff members were also martyred in the attack.

A large number of children, 121, and three staff members were among those wounded. Seven soldiers of the Special Services Group and two officers were among the wounded.

Nawaz lost his brother Haris and many other friends in the attack.

7 years since the incident that took my brother Haris & many friends…

It is indeed a day of grief & sorrow.

However, it’s more so a day of reflection.

Every year on this day, We must reflect & ask ourselves “What have I done to make the world a better place?”

The only way up! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxKFfyHQfF — Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) December 16, 2021

Ahmad was sent to the UK for treatment along with his family. He is now a student at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, UK.