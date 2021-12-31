Areeba Habib ties the knot with Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah Ceremony
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for the renowned actress Areeba Habib , who tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a Mayun event in Karachi.
For their close-knit Nikkah ceremony, the bride wore a Red Lehanga. The duo shared pictures after sealing the deal, looking fully in love, ready to begin the new journey together.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, for the Mayun, Areeba opted for a yellow dress.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Let's have a look on celebrities who embarked on parenthood in 2021
From baby bumps to becoming parents, 2021 was all about parenthood and...
Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year
Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year...
Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing that happened to her in 2021
As the year is ending today, people all across the world have...
Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021
Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and...
Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...