Areeba Habib ties the knot with Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah Ceremony

Areeba Habib ties the knot with Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah Ceremony

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for the renowned actress Areeba Habib , who tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a Mayun event in Karachi.

For their close-knit Nikkah ceremony, the bride wore a Red Lehanga. The duo shared pictures after sealing the deal, looking fully in love, ready to begin the new journey together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Moreover, for the Mayun, Areeba opted for a yellow dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)