Areeba Habib’s mayun was a star-studded event

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:41 pm

Areeba Habib looks stunning in yellow mayun attire. Image: Instagram

Actress Areeba Habib’s mayun ceremony that took place Wednesday night was a star studded event filled with yellows, dances and all the desi wedding fun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

The actress announced her wedding bells a few days back with an Instagram post revealing her invitation box filled with scented candles and a unique card.

Read more: Celebrations Are In Order! Areeba Habib Has Announced Her Wedding Date On Instagram

Her wedding preparations were in full swing for last many days involving a lot of fraternity members.

Social media is quite brimming with the glimpses of the mayun ceremony of the Jalan actress.

Habib looks adorably elegant in a yellow mayun attire and her bestie Sana Fakhar was seen dancing happily at the event.

Read more: Areeba Habib nose piercing video goes viral

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi was also spotted at the occasion relishing the star’s wedding.

