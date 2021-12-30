Areeba Habib’s mayun was a star-studded event
Actress Areeba Habib’s mayun ceremony that took place Wednesday night was a star studded event filled with yellows, dances and all the desi wedding fun.
View this post on Instagram
The actress announced her wedding bells a few days back with an Instagram post revealing her invitation box filled with scented candles and a unique card.
Read more: Celebrations Are In Order! Areeba Habib Has Announced Her Wedding Date On Instagram
Her wedding preparations were in full swing for last many days involving a lot of fraternity members.
View this post on Instagram
Social media is quite brimming with the glimpses of the mayun ceremony of the Jalan actress.
Habib looks adorably elegant in a yellow mayun attire and her bestie Sana Fakhar was seen dancing happily at the event.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Areeba Habib nose piercing video goes viral
Actress Zhalay Sarhadi was also spotted at the occasion relishing the star’s wedding.
Read More
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...