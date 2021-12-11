Art and Craft Festival 2021 by WCLA kicks off in Lahore

The Art and Craft Festival 2021 has commenced on Lahore’s famous food street on Saturday.

The two-day festival has been organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in collaboration with Gobi’s Paints under “Happiness in Homemade” theme.

Several renowned and aspiring artisans from Lahore and different institutions including Krafterina, Satrang Studio, Artisha, Jamshaid, Safia, Gul Khan Art Work, Thatta Khedona, Tare Zameen Pay, Lacquer Art, and Niddle Art are participating in the event.

They have set up their stalls to showcase their artisanship to the visitors.

The artistic creations put on the display include applique work, Hazara stone carving, puppets & dolls, Guggu Ghorey, mirror work, truck art, metalwork, music instruments, and paintings.

The singers including Maham Sohail, Fazal Jutt, Waseem Mazhar khan, and Sain Arshad Ali will also add color to the evenings with their vocals.

Besides this, food stalls offering indigenous cuisines have also been set up at the famous food street of Lahore.

WLCA Director General (DG) Kamran Lashari said they have organised the festival to reinvigorate the fading interest and passion of people in arts and crafts.

He said the diminishing interest of the masses in arts poses a serious threat to society in the modern age.

DG was of the view that the event will also help the local artisans to hone their skills as per evolving trends and choices of people.

He said the Art & Craft Festival 2021 is an instrument of promotion of local heritage and handmade crafts.