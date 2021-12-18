At least 12 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Shershah explosion

Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 02:28 pm

KARACHI: At least 12 people were killed and several more injured on Saturday due to a gas explosion in the port city of Karachi.

Police said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged. The powerful explosion turned the bank’s walls into a mound of mud. Shops in the vicinity were also damaged.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police arrived immediately after the incident. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the Trauma Center and Jinnah Hospital on the directive of the Sindh Health Minister.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to investigate the incident.

“A police officer should also be included in the inquiry. So that every aspect can be examined,” he said while expressing grief over the loss of lives.

The chief minister directed the secretary of health to provide all the essential facilities at the Civil Hospital Karachi.

He also directed the local administration to reach the hospital and site of the explosion to provide every possible help to the victims.

Explosions caused by faulty gas cylinders — which are used for cooking as well as in cars — are common in Pakistan.

Karachi, which is responsible for 60 per cent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long endured creaky infrastructure, illegal construction and failing municipal services.

