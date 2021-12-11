Urgent: At least 50 likely killed after tornado sweeping U.S. state of Kentucky

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Dec, 2021. 03:58 pm
Tornado

WASHINGTON: At least 50 people are likely “killed” in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the central U.S. state, State Governor Andy Beshear was quoted by local media on early Saturday.

