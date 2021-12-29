Atif Aslam starrer ‘Sang-e-Mah’ OST released
The internationally acclaimed superstar of Pakistan, singer Atif Aslam has made the country proud on numerous platforms. His fan following is found worldwide.
The fans will now see the ‘Aadat’ singer acting. He is making his acting debut with Sang-e-Mah drama. He will be sharing the screen with Kubra Khan and Hania Amir.
Atif has not only to act in the drama but he has also sung the OST of the Hum Tv drama ‘Sang e Mah’. The network released the OST on social media which has already gained the likeness of the fans.
Atif never fails to impress us with his unlimited talents, the fans are eagerly waiting for the drama to see their favorite stars sharing the screen together.
