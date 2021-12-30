Atletico coach Simeone among five Covid cases at club

AFP News Agency

30th Dec, 2021. 10:24 pm
Diego Simeone and Antoine Griezmann

Diego Simeone and Antoine Griezmann. © 90 Min

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and forward Antoine Griezmann have tested positive for Covid-19, as the La Liga champions announced five new cases on Thursday.

Atletico said Simeone and 2018 World Cup winner Griezmann were asymptomatic and isolating along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.

The club’s crosstown rivals Real Madrid announced their Serbia striker Luka Jovic has also tested positive.

Read More: Greek league fury as govt rules out lifting Covid-19 spectator limit

He joined keeper Thibaut Courtois, Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who tested positive on Wednesday.

La Liga rivals Barcelona also confirmed three new cases, bringing the total to at least nine at the Catalan club, with the league set to resume this weekend after the winter break.

Barca’s Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli join the list of players infected, the club said, after Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gavi and Dani Alves tested positive.

