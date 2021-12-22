Australia to ramp up booster rollout amid surging Omicron infections

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Dec, 2021. 01:39 pm
Australia

Image: File

CANBERRA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged people to “stay calm and get boosted” amid surging coronavirus infections.

Morrison on Wednesday met with state and territory leaders at the national cabinet to discuss the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Australia.

Following the meeting, he announced that one-quarter of state-run vaccination hubs that closed after Australia hit 80 percent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will reopen to encourage booster shot uptake.

Read more: Australian states ease quarantine rules despite increasing COVID-19 infections

“Omicron, we all agree, presents another new challenge, but we have faced so many challenges already during the course of this pandemic,” Morrison told reporters.

“As the country moves past 80 percent, then we did see the demand at state-based clinics decline. And as a result, some of those facilities were withdrawn.”

“They now need to be ramped up again.”

State and territory leaders have pushed for the interval between second and third vaccine doses to be reduced from five months, but Morrison said the final decision would be made by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI).

The national cabinet also agreed to reconsider testing requirements for interstate travel, with testing sites across the country swamped in the lead-up to the Christmas period, and to agree on a common definition of a “casual contact” of a positive case.

Australia on Wednesday reported a record of more than 5,700 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and eight deaths.

The daily number of new cases kept rising in New South Wales (NSW) to 3,763 on Wednesday, which is the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections recorded in the whole country.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) also reported a record of 58 new infections.  Enditem

 

Read More

1 hour ago
6 new cases of Omicron detected at New Zealand border

WELLINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported six new cases of...
13 hours ago
WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

GENEVA, Dec 21, 2021 (AFP) - The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved...
13 hours ago
The technology behind Covid jabs

PARIS, Dec 21, 2021 (AFP) - The World Health Organization on Tuesday authorised...
13 hours ago
US to distribute free Covid tests as Omicron spreads

WASHINGTON, Dec 21, 2021 (AFP) - The United States said Tuesday it would...
22 hours ago
Kubra Khan Got Candid; Opens up About Having A Cancer Scare

We have always had a sense of ownership towards celebrities because we...
2 days ago
WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'

GENEVA, Dec 20, 2021 (AFP) - The world must pull together and make...