Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Congratulates Qatari Emir and Sheikha Al Mayassa on National Day

Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh congratulated the Qatari Emir His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, his sister and chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on National Day.

“Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and to all the people of Qatar on the glorious occasion of their National Day,” she said in a tweet.

Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, Sheikha @almayassahamad & to all the people of Qatar🇶🇦 on the glorious occasion of their National Day. I'd like to wish the continuous growth and prosperity of Qatar!#اليوم_الوطني_القطري#QatarNationalDay2021@qataremb_isb pic.twitter.com/oNZlakqfwN — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 18, 2021

Felicitating the emir, Ayesha wished further development, growth and prosperity of Qatar.

Chairperson BOL, Ayesha Shaikh also really fascinated by the massive art works running around Doha under the governance of Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani, the Chairperson of Qatar Museums.

Pakistan and Qatar work together in a number of fields including politics, economy, education and so on.

Qatar has one of the world’s largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas. Pakistan imports most of its LNG from Qatar.

Qatar is home to a large number of foreign workers, including Pakistanis, who mainly work in fields related to the exploration of petroleum and natural gas.

