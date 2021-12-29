BBL 11: Shadab Khan will use separate dressing room under Big Bash League biosecurity protocols

BBL 11: Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is all set to make his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Sydney Sixers, But have to follow special BBL protocols during the match.

He was unable to join his fellow player as he has been in Australia for a week. The leg spinner has passed several PCR tests and is doing rapid testing daily to ensure his health status is monitored to the minute.

Shadab will perform his training alone at the SCG ahead of the match, use a separate dressing room for his teammates, and have to sit away from the players’ bench and not be a part of any on-field celebrations.

“It is pretty strange but nowadays the whole world has strange things happening,” said Shadab. “I understand, everywhere is the same and hopefully I will join the team soon,”

He will meet his former teammates in the opposition as he had represented Brisbane Heat four years back.

“I’ve played against guys like Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in international cricket,” said Shadab. “They have a very good team, and they play very good cricket,”

Meanwhile, Shadab aims to contribute to Sixers’ winning run. “The Sixers are playing very good cricket as well – hopefully it is a good game.”