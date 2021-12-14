Bilawal lauds MoU signings between Sindh govt, UAE

DUBAI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday lauded the signings of as many as six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the Sindh government and the United Arab Emirates in different sectors on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Speaking at the event, the PPP chairman said that the Sindh is open for business and it is leading the way in public-private partnerships, adding that the provincial government for the first time is exploiting local resources with the help of local and foreign investors. He appealed to the foreign diginatries to invest in the infrastructural projects especially in Karachi.

The PPP leader claimed that the Sindh government does not get its due share from the federal government, however, it has not stopped it from carrying out developmental work.

“We have signed six MoUs that includes water desalination project, waste energy, funding for small and medium enterprise, a one-window operation business model for foreign investors, a football academy and an e-governance model to curb corruption,” briefed Bilawal.

The PPP chairperson expressed his hope that the MoUs are the beginning for a long lasting relationship between the UAE and Sindh govt.

The PPP chairperson is in Dubai for a three-day visit. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Local Bodies Minister Nasir Shah is along with him.