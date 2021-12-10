Bilawal thanks nation for responding to his protest call

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for staging nationwide protests against increase in prices of petroleum products and food. He said that on my appeal to protest against price-hike, the people of Pakistan staged demonstrations across the country and hence pronounced their verdict against the government.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan do not stand with Imran Khan and Khan has no right to be the Prime Minister without public support. “I am thankful to the local organisations of PPP and Jiyalas for organizing protests in different cities of the country,” he said.

Public protests against inflation in Punjab, Waseb, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are charge sheets against the government. The people of Pakistan will not tolerate continuous increase in inflation by Imran Khan at the behest of IMF, he said.