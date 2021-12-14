Billie Eilish Talks about Her Struggles with Covid-19, says: She Would have Died.
American singer Billie Eilish talks about her battle with the novel Corona Virus this year. She Contracted a bad case of coronavirus in August and states that she felt she would have not been alive if she hadn’t gotten herself vaccinated.
Speaking on an American show on Monday, the 19-year-old discussed the pain that surrounded her diagnosis. She said, “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that doesn’t take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible.”
Even though the signer still haves some of the symtoms of the virus. She agrees that it was her timely vaccination that saved her life.
“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad. When I say bad, I mean horrible. But really in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you are sick, you feel horrible,” shared Billie.
