Binance withdraws Singapore crypto-licence application
RIYADH: The cryptocurrency exchange company Binance has withdrawn its application for a crypto-licence in Singapore, Bloomberg has reported.
The company will shut down its trading platform in the country by February 13, ending speculation about the city state becoming the global headquarters for Binance.
The Singapore-based crypto exchange is to refocus its operations toward blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported citing a statement.
Binance Holdings Ltd, founded in 2017 and operating as a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has not set up a global base yet.
It was among 170 firms that passed the approval of the country’s Monetary Unit to provide cryptocurrency services.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...