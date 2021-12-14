Binance withdraws Singapore crypto-licence application

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 11:11 am
Binance

Image: Shutterstock

RIYADH: The cryptocurrency exchange company Binance has withdrawn its application for a crypto-licence in Singapore, Bloomberg has reported.

The company will shut down its trading platform in the country by February 13, ending speculation about the city state becoming the global headquarters for Binance.

The Singapore-based crypto exchange is to refocus its operations toward blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported citing a statement.

Binance Holdings Ltd, founded in 2017 and operating as a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has not set up a global base yet.

It was among 170 firms that passed the approval of the country’s Monetary Unit to provide cryptocurrency services.

Read More

38 mins ago
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
2 hours ago
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics

BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
2 hours ago
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021

BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
3 hours ago
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
3 hours ago
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report

SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
4 hours ago
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November

HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...