BOL CEO Extends Warm Wishes to Qatari Emir on Country’s National Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, extended sincere greetings to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on the country’s National Day.

“On the occasion of Qatar’s National Day, I extend my sincere greetings to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to all fellow citizens,” he said in a tweet.

On the occasion of Qatar’s National Day, I extend my sincere greetings to His Highness Sheikh @TamimBinHamad & to all fellow citizens. I wish good health & happiness of 🇶🇦Qatari Emir so that he'd fulfill his noble mission!#اليوم_الوطني_القطري#QatarNationalDay2021@qataremb_isb pic.twitter.com/YMBseZ3nMI — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 18, 2021

He further wished for Qatari Emir’s good health and happiness so that he would fulfill his noble mission for the common good and benefits of Qatar and its people.

Pakistan and Qatar work together in a number of fields including politics, economy, education and so on.

Qatar has one of the world’s largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas. Pakistan imports most of its LNG from Qatar.

Qatar is home to a large number of foreign workers, including Pakistanis, who mainly work in fields related to the exploration of petroleum and natural gas.

CEO BOL felicitated the country on the auspicious day.