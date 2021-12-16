BOL CEO felicitates Bahrain on 50th Independence Day

KARACHI: Extending felicitations to Bahrain on its 50th Independence Day, Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes the country’s happiness and rejoices.

“On the occasion of happiness and rejoices, my heartfelt wishes and warm 50th Independence Day Greetings to His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the ruling government and all the citizens of Bahrain. We are proud to have such a great nation among us!” the CEO said in a tweet.

My heartfelt wishes & warm 50th Independence Day Greetings to His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the ruling government and all the citizens of Bahrain. We are proud to have such a great nation among us!@bahdiplomatic@BahrainEmbPK #العيد_الوطني_البحريني#BahrainNationalDay pic.twitter.com/5aHXOi3qEl — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 16, 2021

Pakistan and Bahrain celebrate 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year.

Earlier in November, the Pakistan embassy in Bahrain jointly unveiled a logo marking the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s embassy in Bahrain plans to organize event throughout the year to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.

The CEO wished happiness and rejoices for the nation.