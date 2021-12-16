BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh felicitates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day

MaratKarabayev explained in detail the incentives and benefits being extended by the government of Kazakhstan to foreign investors. Image: File

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh extended warmest wishes to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the country’s 30th Independence Day.

“My warmest wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and the whole nation on this

momentous occasion as Kazakhstan commemorates its 30 th Independence Day,” she said in a tweet.

When Kazakhstan came into being in 1991, Pakistan was among the first few countries to recognize it as

a nation.

Pakistan formally recognized the state in 1992, laying foundation of diplomatic relations between both

the countries.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy cordial relations based on common approach towards world issues as

well as mutual understanding and goodwill for each other.

Kazakhstan hosts a small number of Pakistanis with the Foreign Office putting the number to around 560.

The community mostly comprises small businessmen with some professionals working in oil and gas sector with most of the people living in Almaty.

The chairperson extended felicitations to the nation!