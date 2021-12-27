BOL Founder and CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh condoles death of Desmond Tutu

Founder and BOL Media Group CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Monday expressed deep condolences over the demise of South African Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

He said the inspiring work of the anti-apartheid icon made him a revered leader.

“My sincerest condolences on the sad demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African Nobel Peace Winner whose inspiring work for human rights made him a revered leader!” he said in a tweet.

My sincerest condolences on the sad demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African Nobel Peace Winner whose inspiring work for human rights made him a revered leader!

Let us commit to taking the path of Peace to consolidate his Rainbow Nation.@TutuNaomi#RIPDesmondTutu — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 26, 2021

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was known to be South Africa’s moral compass.

He died on Sunday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate. The leader was remembered for his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.

Tutu was conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize was battling racism in his country.

The BOL founder urged the world community to commit to taking the path of peace to consolidate Tutu’s Rainbow Nation.

Tutu coined the term Rainbow Nation after Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president to be sworn in 1994.