BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 14, 2021

Businessmen for bilateral trade with Maldives

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Farzana Zahir has stressed the need to work together for enhancing tourism and bilateral trade, a statement said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Pakistan stocks down 519.41 points amid profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a profit-taking session on the first day of the week on account of concerns over the upcoming monetary policy announcement scheduled on Tuesday, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA

Pakistan’s car sales up 65% in July-November

KARACHI: Pakistan’s car sales have registered a growth of 65 per cent to reach 108,625 units during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year, compared with 65,998 units in the same period of the last fiscal year, according to the data released on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

State Bank governor launches Asaan Mobile Account

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor on Monday launched the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA), which allows opening of a branchless banking account on a mobile phone, a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Dollar continues upsurge to close at historic high

KARACHI: The dollar recorded another high of 177.89 against the rupee at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, dealers said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Nepra notifies draft performance standard rules for distribution, supply companies

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has drafted guaranteed standards of performance to place service level requirements upon electricity distribution companies; and the performance standards for electricity supply companies in the country. –JAVED MIRZA

Global trade to grow 5.4% in 2022

KARACHI: The cooling down of consumer spending, and reduced shipping congestion will result in global trade growing by 5.4 per cent in 2022, an Euler Hermes Global Trade report showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Furniture exports post record 202.39% increase in four months

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the furniture exports registered a 202.49 per cent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared with the corresponding period of last year. –IQTIDAR GILANI

FBR launches prize scheme on POS system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the much-awaited prize scheme for the shoppers from POS-integrated Tier-1 retail outlets, a statement said. –HAMZA HABIB

SBP revises prudential regulations for microfinance banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised prudential regulations for microfinance banks to streamline the requirement of obtaining credit information report (CIR) and simplifying the documentary requirements from the microfinance borrowers, a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

KSE-100 opens bearish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a bearish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 103.75 points, or 0.24 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Rupee loses 29 paisas against dollar at interbank

KARACHI: The rupee declined by 29 paisas against the dollar midday at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

