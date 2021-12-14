BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 14, 2021
Businessmen for bilateral trade with Maldives
LAHORE: High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Farzana Zahir has stressed the need to work together for enhancing tourism and bilateral trade, a statement said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Pakistan stocks down 519.41 points amid profit-taking
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a profit-taking session on the first day of the week on account of concerns over the upcoming monetary policy announcement scheduled on Tuesday, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA
Pakistan’s car sales up 65% in July-November
KARACHI: Pakistan’s car sales have registered a growth of 65 per cent to reach 108,625 units during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year, compared with 65,998 units in the same period of the last fiscal year, according to the data released on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
State Bank governor launches Asaan Mobile Account
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor on Monday launched the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA), which allows opening of a branchless banking account on a mobile phone, a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Dollar continues upsurge to close at historic high
KARACHI: The dollar recorded another high of 177.89 against the rupee at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, dealers said. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Nepra notifies draft performance standard rules for distribution, supply companies
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has drafted guaranteed standards of performance to place service level requirements upon electricity distribution companies; and the performance standards for electricity supply companies in the country. –JAVED MIRZA
Global trade to grow 5.4% in 2022
KARACHI: The cooling down of consumer spending, and reduced shipping congestion will result in global trade growing by 5.4 per cent in 2022, an Euler Hermes Global Trade report showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Furniture exports post record 202.39% increase in four months
LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the furniture exports registered a 202.49 per cent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared with the corresponding period of last year. –IQTIDAR GILANI
FBR launches prize scheme on POS system
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the much-awaited prize scheme for the shoppers from POS-integrated Tier-1 retail outlets, a statement said. –HAMZA HABIB
SBP revises prudential regulations for microfinance banks
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised prudential regulations for microfinance banks to streamline the requirement of obtaining credit information report (CIR) and simplifying the documentary requirements from the microfinance borrowers, a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
KSE-100 opens bearish today
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a bearish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 103.75 points, or 0.24 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Rupee loses 29 paisas against dollar at interbank
KARACHI: The rupee declined by 29 paisas against the dollar midday at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
