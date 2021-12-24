BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 24, 2021

24th Dec, 2021. 10:51 am
KSE-100 Index gains 92 points amid dull trading session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stocks witnessed another dull trading session with low volumes on Thursday. However, the cutoff yields in the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) auction remained largely flat; thus, the index remained strong throughout the day. –JAVED MIRZA

Fertiliser Policy 2022 will enable movement towards WACOG

LAHORE: Urea industry’s role in Pakistan, being an agrarian state with 20 per cent GDP contribution and around 70 per cent of the total population depending on agriculture for its livelihood, has been pivotal. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Unisame stresses for white food grade poppy seeds exports

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has sought clarification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to enable export of white food grade poppy, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Samin Textiles turns appliance makers, Waves Singer ventures in real estate

KARACHI: Samin Textiles Limited (SMTL) has agreed to acquire the home appliances business of Waves Singer Pakistan Limited (WSPL), as the troubled textile company plans to switch its principal line of business from textiles to home appliances and light engineering. Directors’ of both companies have approved this scheme of arrangement. –JAVED MIRZA

FPCCI calls for reprimanding the culprits within the government

KARACHI: The government’s failure to provide gas to the industry has caused unbearable losses to the business community, an official said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee recovers three paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered three paisas from it’s all-time low against the dollar on Thursday on tightening of foreign exchange buying in the open market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

