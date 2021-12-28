BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 28, 2021

Govt urged to take early steps for bridging gap between imports, exports

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to take immediate measures for bridging widening gap between imports and exports, a statement said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

CDWP proposes two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to Ecnec for approval

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval. –HAMZA HABIB

PTCL launches cyber-security services for corporate customers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched new cyber-security services to protect its corporate and financial customers against cyber-attacks, a statement said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Unisame urges for enhanced trade with Afghanistan

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the government to enhance trade with Afghanistan, an official said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Sales tax returns in December to be filed through single portal: FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a single portal to facilitate taxpayers, promote ease of doing business and reduce compliance cost in filing sales tax returns for December 2021, sources said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee hits new record low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost four paisas against the dollar to touch a new record low of Rs178.17 on Monday at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

MMBL to finance MSMEs in rural Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a statement said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistan equity market shed 205 points amid profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on the first day of the week in the absence of any positive trigger; where technology, E&P, and power sectors cumulatively eroded 177 points from the index, dealers said on Monday. –JAVED MIRZA

Pakistan equity market to show robust activity in 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse is likely to attract huge investments, as the KSE-100 is expected to reach 55,000 points by December 2022, a research report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Weather disasters cost $20 billion more than last year

PARIS: The 10 most expensive weather disasters this year caused more than $170 billion (150 billion euros) in damage, $20 billion more than in 2020, a British aid group said on Monday.‑AFP

