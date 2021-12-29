BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 29, 2021
Rupee’s free-fall continues as dollar hits new high of Rs178.19
KARACHI: The free-fall in the rupee value continued on Tuesday, as the dollar hit a new record high of Rs178.19 at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
PDWP approves 4 uplift projects worth Rs3.40 billion
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved execution of four development schemes of the irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs3.403 billion. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Minister assures gas supply to export-oriented industries
LAHORE: The gas supply to the industries will be restored from December 29, amid an emerging trend of higher exports, a statement said on Tuesday. – HASSAN NAQVI
Meezan Bank, Pak Suzuki to offer financing benefits for middle-income customers
KARACHI: Meezan Bank and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate middle income and young customers in auto financing, a statement said on Tuesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
National Water Policy key to achieving economic goals: minister
LAHORE: The implementation of the National Water Policy (NWP) is important for achieving economic development goals of the country and the wellbeing of people, an official said. –HASSAN NAQVI
Farmers paying extra Rs600 on urea bag
KARACHI: The farmers are paying an extra price of around Rs600/bag of urea against the government fixed price of Rs1,800, a research report issued by the AKD Securities revealed. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Roche Diagnostics introduces self-testing device for INR monitoring
KARACHI: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has introduced CoaguChek INRange for the patients on warfarin therapy, to frequently check their international normalised ratio (INR) values, a statement said. –JAVED MIRZA
IR tax offices to observe extended working hours
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday directed the offices of the Inland Revenue (IR) to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes during the last two days of the year by extending working hours. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
PRL board moves for $1.2 billion expansion project
KARACHI: The board of directors of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has decided to undertake refinery expansion and upgrade project (REUP), a bourse filing said on Tuesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Minister orders completion of development work in industrial estates
LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure completion of development work in the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) industrial centres by December 31, 2022, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI
NRL refutes reports of operations shutdown
KARACHI: The National Refinery Limited (NRL) has not halted its operations but only the fuel refinery has been shut down due to schedule turnaround, a bourse filing said on Tuesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
