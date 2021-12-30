BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 30, 2021

Pakistan equity market remains bullish, KSE-100 Index gains 216 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the day on a dull note, as the Federal Cabinet again delayed the approval of the refinery policy bill and rescheduled it for Thursday, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA

Dollar touches new peak of Rs178.24

KARACHI: The dollar recorded a gain of five paisas against the rupee on Wednesday and touched the new high of Rs178.24 in the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

CPEC makes progress despite Covid challenges: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has made great achievements and helped in deepening all-round cooperation between the two countries, a diplomat said on Wednesday. –HAMZA HABIB

Unisame demands clarification on poppy seeds export

KARACHI; The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the discrepancy in the Web One Customs (Weboc) system, a statement said on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Tarin directs provinces to keep a check on sugar prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the provincial authorities to take appropriate measures to control sugar price in the local markets. –HAMZA HABIB

PIA, PITB sign agreement to automate system

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for the national flag career, a statement said on Wednesday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Crypto market takes a dip

KARACHI: Cryptocurrency prices went on another roller coaster this past year: surging, plunging and then cycling again. This price move trend usually comes from spot market manipulations by option sellers (mostly institutional traders) to push the spot price closer to the strike price at which the highest number of open options contracts expire worthlessly. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Inside the ECB’s secret lab to sniff out fake euro bills

FRANKFURT: On the 23rd floor of the European Central Bank’s towering Frankfurt headquarters, on the other side of a security door, anti-counterfeiting experts are poring over some of the best fake banknotes in the eurozone. –AFP

Spain parliament approves record 2022 budget

MADRID: Spain’s fragmented parliament gave final approval on Tuesday to the biggest budget in the country’s history, with billions of euros from EU’s huge Covid-19 recovery fund. –AFP

Slow progress as Lebanon awaits IMF economic deal

BEIRUT: Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, but officials are yet to strike an international bailout deal. –AFP

Apple puts Indian iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning

MUMBAI: Apple said on Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier “on probation” after a mass food poisoning and protests over workers’ living conditions. –AFP

