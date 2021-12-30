Bollywood producer Vijay Galani dies of blood cancer

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 06:58 pm
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani breathed his last on Wednesday night due to blood cancer and was seeking treatment in London.

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared the news on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Very unfortunate and saddening to know our dear friend Vijay Galani passed away…May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends…Om Shanti #ripvijaygallani.”

According to media reports, he had gone to London three months back for the treatment of blood cancer which was diagnosed a few months prior to his UK visit.

Several B-Town celebrities and close friends poured in condolences and extended prayers for the departed soul. The news of his demise has left many heartbroken.

He was known for producing the 2001 film Ajnabee, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. He also produced Veer in 2010, which starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan.

However, his last production venture was Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan’s The Power. 

