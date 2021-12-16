BRI Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum kicks off in Wuhan

BEIJING: The third BRI Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum, organised by Huazhong Agricultural University, kicked off in Wuhan, China.

Around 100 experts from agricultural institutes of China and Pakistan participated in the forum online and offline.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Xie Guoxiang and deputy director of Foreign Affairs Committee of Hubei province, Zhu Xiaobin, attended the forum and gave speeches, the China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The forum will last for two days, and the participants will have in-depth exchanges under the theme of promoting green and sustainable agriculture through collaborative innovation.

There are five sub-forums, where the experts will discuss the subjects of biotechnology and genetic improvement of cotton, animal husbandry and disease control, crop functional genomics, horticulture and health, cross-border e-commerce and digital agricultural technology cooperation.