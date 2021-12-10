British HC, Information Ministry host ‘red carpet premiere’ of James Bond: No Time To Die

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the red carpet premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die, film at the Islamabad Club. Photo: British High Commission

ISLAMABAD: British High Commission and the Federal Information Ministry on Thursday hosted the “red carpet premiere” of the latest film James Bond film, “James Bond: No Time To Die”.

A press release issued by the UK mission in Pakistan said that apart from attending the premiere the guests also attended a special Bond-themed reception at the Islamabad Club.

“James Bond is a cultural icon of the UK’s world-class film industry. As we mark Pakistan’s 75 years of independence in 2022, I hope we can have even more collaboration between our countries in the creative industries; the new partnership with Patakha Films is an example of that,” said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

Patakha Films, that is run by Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has partnered with the Scottish Documentary Institute.

Under the programme, “10 emerging female filmmakers” will be given a chance “to build their creative skills” and “produce short films with mentors from across Pakistan and the UK”.

The films are expected to be launched under the British Council’s initiative ‘New Perspectives’ to mark Pakistan’s 75 years of independence next year.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing the event thanked the British envoy for his “unequivocal support” for the “restoration of international cinema in Pakistan”.

“The Bond premiere in Pakistan with cooperation of the British High Commission is a step forward for further cultural collaboration between Pakistan and the UK. I congratulate the teams of the both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the British High Commission on successfully organising the premiere and screening of ‘No Time To Die’, the 25th instalment in the all-time favourite Bond series,” said Fawad.

The premiere was also attended by federal ministers Shireen Mazari, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Pakistani music legend Attaullah Khan and others.

James Bond: No Time To Die is set to be released countrywide in cinemas from today (December 10).

Interestingly, the VFX for the film have been done by British-Pakistani artist Laraib Atta. The artist is the daughter of Pakistani music legend Attaullah Khan.