Camila Cabello sold her L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has just sold her luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles for $4.3 million.

The Senorita singer has received a whopping amount through the deal as the house was sold for $350,000 more than its initial demanded price.

The stunning Mediterranean-style residence features high-end interior, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The former Fifth Harmony member purchased the house in April 2019 for $3.4 million, shared Mansion Globe.

Cabello put the house for sale last month for $3.95 million, right after she broke up with beau Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

The pop stars announced their break-up through a joint statement in November. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they revealed on Instagram.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn,” the statement added.