Camila Cabello sold her L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 08:19 pm
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello sold her L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has just sold her luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles for $4.3 million.

The Senorita singer has received a whopping amount through the deal as the house was sold for $350,000 more than its initial demanded price.

The stunning Mediterranean-style residence features high-end interior, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

The former Fifth Harmony member purchased the house in April 2019 for $3.4 million, shared Mansion Globe.

Cabello put the house for sale last month for $3.95 million, right after she broke up with beau Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

The pop stars announced their break-up through a joint statement in November. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they revealed on Instagram.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn,” the statement added. 

 

Read More

20 hours ago
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
20 hours ago
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
20 hours ago
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
20 hours ago
Stronger China-Germany partnership

As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
19 hours ago
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...
19 hours ago
Will India’s new ‘China hand’ ambassador help fix damaged ties?

India has appointed a senior diplomat, who can speak Chinese fluently and...