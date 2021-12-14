Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries

RIYADH: Car-booking platform and Uber’s subsidiary Careem is launching its new rapid grocery delivery service in Dubai through Quik, Wamda reported.

Using a network of hyperlocal dark stores and inventory management, the new service aims to deliver customers everyday grocery items 24/7 in a delivery time of 15 minutes. It currently caters to select active service areas of Dubai.

“Thanks to Careem’s customer-centric app and our extensive experience in last-mile delivery, we can optimise the entire delivery supply chain to bring better speed, value, and quality of experience to the market,” Careem’s head of groceries Chase Lario said.

Quik aims to expand to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, with over 100 dark stores planned across the region in the next year.

This happens as UAE’s online grocery market saw a 50 per cent increase in 2021, boosted by the pandemic.

The companies in the sector are expected to generate $1.6 billion of revenues by the end of the year.