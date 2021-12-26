Celebrate christmas with these movies!

With the Christmas sprit in the air people are busy shopping planning vecation and trips, thus they should spend practically (quite literally) the best time of their year with friends, family or even their itinerary of a long due trip they have looked forward to. But vacations also afford you time to hark back to the good old days of family gatherings and when we all sat together to watch a movie that prompted us all into a series of laughter.

Winter vacations are not particular to Pakistan or this region alone. All over the world people enjoy Christmas holidays. It’s more than simply standing on a ceremony, its the sentimental significance that of its symbolic brand that is of value today. Why? Well for starters, it’s the art created around that resonates with everyone regardless of their beliefs.

The same way, movies made around this convention has garnered liking from more than just Christians to they have begun to relate with masses across the board due to their priming of the days: winters, December, holidays; Things that are universal.

The Holidate

Relatively new romcom on the life of a woman who’s a strong, independent but single. She’s been single for so long that her little niece schools her in the dating department. Back home during the Christmas vacations, her mom, aunts, cousins and friends, all set her up with recommendations until finally she meets someone. Who’s that someone and would she just outright give herself in? It’s not that simple.

A Boy Called Christmas

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.

The Christmas Chronicles

Some movies are more fun because we can watch them with our families without barring a scene. One such movie is this. A journey of two siblings who set out to film Santa Claus on the Christmas eve and see if he’s the real deal. Their mom has to go work on the most important holiday of their lives to make ends meet. The little sister believes Santa is real and her brother leaves no stone unturned to make fun of her so they stake out to find the truth. Find out what happens next?

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Our favourite animated sheep returns for the festive season where Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?

Klaus

A movie full of fun, games and hope. An animated art piece set in Christmas time in which a postal academy’s student with nothing to justify his position there, is stationed in a farflung frozen island above the Arctic Circle. But there’s more. He finds a loner toymaker named Klaus. The eponymous character knows how to make toys but not how to disseminate them amongst their recipients. On the eve of Christmas, the failed postman and the toymaker decide to make the holidays jubilant for children by sending them gifts. How will it fare for the postman’s career?

Home Alone series

This never gets old. Always set around the Christmas holidays this movie brings back memories from our childhood, full of fun and adventure. Nothing on the religious tangent, this movie series is something that just about anyone and everyone can enjoy. Starting with the 1990’s first chapter when Kevin is left behind as his entire family embarks on a France holiday and all the fun that follows as burglars break into their house, to the 2002’s fourth and final chapter also revolves around the kidnappers attempting to lay hands on a kid left behind. But what fate do they meet?