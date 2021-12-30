Celebrities who welcomed babies this year

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 12:42 am

Celebs around the globe have welcomed their babies in the year 2021. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough to Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi.

The list of stars who hugged parenthood is long this year. So, before we bid a final farewell to 2021, let’s have a look at some photos of these star kids born this year.

Here is a list of celebrity babies born in 2021.

Bollywood

Hollywood

Read More

4 mins ago
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online

The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
6 mins ago
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain

When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
15 mins ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
49 mins ago
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!

Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
55 mins ago
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
1 hour ago
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...