Chairperson BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh, Conveyed Sincere Greetings to President Uhuru Kenyatta and People of Kenya on 58th Independence Day

Chairperson BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh, has extended her best wishes to the people of Kenya and felicitate President Uhuru Kenyatta, on the anniversary of Kenya’s 58th Independence Day. She also wished people of Kenya, steady prosperity and dynamic development.

Ayesha Shaikh tweeted “Congratulations to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and people of Kenya on the occasion of 58th Jamhuri Day. On this special day, I would like to wish prosperity and dynamic development to the friendly and fraternal Kenya!”

The 12th of December is celebrated in Kenya as the Independence (Jamhuri) Day since attaining independence in 1963. Today, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan citizens nationwide continue to celebrate this occasion with their cultural heritage-related events such as political speeches, recitation, parades, feasts, etc., while recognizing the dedication and perseverance that their ancestors exerted towards the transformation of Kenya from a colony of the British Empire into an independent republic.

Kenya is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, due to the activities and contributions by Kenyans in last 58 years, which are evident not only in their specified territory but are also acknowledged by the international community. The development work in Kenya has been recognized as means to sustainable use of natural resources. Several other bordering countries have applied the knowledge and techniques initiated by Kenyans for their own development. Ayesha Shaikh wishes further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Kenya.