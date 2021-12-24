Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh Extends Wishes to Libya on 70th Independence Day

BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh felicitated the Libyan leadership on the country’s 70th Independence Day.

“On the proud occasion of 70th Independence Day of Libya, I extend my warm wishes to President of the Presidency Council H E Mohammad Younes Menfi, the leadership and all the Libyans living throughout the world,” Ayesha said in a tweet.

On the proud occasion of 70th Independence Day of Libya, I extend my warm wishes to President of the Presidency Council H.E Mohammad Younes Menfi المنفي, the leadership and all the Libyans living throughout the world. I pray for tranquility & brotherhood in 🇱🇾لیبیا!@PakinLibya_ pic.twitter.com/l3tPX9bZVK — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 24, 2021

Libya’s election commission has recently called for the country’s first presidential polls to be delayed for a month. The Chairperson showed her concern for the delay in election since Pakistan & Libya hold a very warm relation, because of religious brotherhood as well as solid trade relationship between the two countries.

She believes that a fair election is inevitable for the welfare of the Libya’s nation and congratulated the people of Libya on their continuous efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

Ayesha Shaikh prayed for peace, tranquility and brotherhood in Libya.