Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh Extends Wishes to Libya on 70th Independence Day

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 08:02 pm

BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh felicitated the Libyan leadership on the country’s 70th Independence Day.

“On the proud occasion of 70th Independence Day of Libya, I extend my warm wishes to President of the Presidency Council H E Mohammad Younes Menfi, the leadership and all the Libyans living throughout the world,” Ayesha said in a tweet.

Libya’s election commission has recently called for the country’s first presidential polls to be delayed for a month. The Chairperson showed her concern for the delay in election since Pakistan & Libya hold a very warm relation, because of religious brotherhood as well as solid trade relationship between the two countries.

She believes that a fair election is inevitable for the welfare of the Libya’s nation and congratulated the people of Libya on their continuous efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

Ayesha Shaikh prayed for peace, tranquility and brotherhood in Libya.

 

