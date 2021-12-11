China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country’s NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Anhui Tongguan Copper Foil Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Sunwayworld Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and Chengda Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.