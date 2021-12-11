China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Dec, 2021. 07:18 pm
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

Google

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country’s NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Anhui Tongguan Copper Foil Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Sunwayworld Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and Chengda Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

Read More

16 hours ago
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

 BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory...
17 hours ago
Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

LAUNCH SITE ONE, United States, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - Jeff Bezos' Blue...
17 hours ago
Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads

MADRID, The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads...
2 days ago
Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021

Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most...
2 days ago
China's first ISO standard for marine surveys published

JINAN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- An international standard for marine surveys, proposed...
2 days ago
Google designed the first Android 12L beta for eligible pixel smartphone

Google has announced that the Android 12L upgrade, which is aimed to...