China issues 10 application challenges for new generation supercomputer

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Dec, 2021. 04:42 pm
supercomputer

Image : The Verge

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — China has issued a list of 10 application challenges for its new generation supercomputer, with an aim to build a quintillion-scale supercomputing application ecology, Science and Technology Daily reported on Friday.

The list includes the fusion simulation of a magnetic confinement fusion reactor, fluid mechanics simulation of a full-size aerospace vehicle, dynamic simulation of a digital cell atomic system, as well as refined numerical weather forecasting.

It also covers efficient and high-throughput virtual drug screening, a super-scale artificial intelligence pre-training model, and high-resolution sky survey image processing for Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) observation data.

The application challenges also include global seismic full waveform inversion, whole-brain neuron dynamic simulation, and sub-mesoscale global ocean numerical simulation in full resolution.

The 10 application challenges for the new generation supercomputer, which is capable of processing one quintillion calculations per second, were jointly issued by China’s National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin and dozens of other research teams on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

The center’s chief scientist of supercomputer application research and development Meng Xiangfei said with these applications in place in the future, supercomputers will continue to play an important role in driving high-quality development.  Enditem

Read More

17 hours ago
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

 BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory...
17 hours ago
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial...
17 hours ago
Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

LAUNCH SITE ONE, United States, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - Jeff Bezos' Blue...
18 hours ago
Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads

MADRID, The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads...
2 days ago
Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021

Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most...
2 days ago
China's first ISO standard for marine surveys published

JINAN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- An international standard for marine surveys, proposed...