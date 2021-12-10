China issues 10 application challenges for new generation supercomputer
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — China has issued a list of 10 application challenges for its new generation supercomputer, with an aim to build a quintillion-scale supercomputing application ecology, Science and Technology Daily reported on Friday.
The list includes the fusion simulation of a magnetic confinement fusion reactor, fluid mechanics simulation of a full-size aerospace vehicle, dynamic simulation of a digital cell atomic system, as well as refined numerical weather forecasting.
It also covers efficient and high-throughput virtual drug screening, a super-scale artificial intelligence pre-training model, and high-resolution sky survey image processing for Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) observation data.
The application challenges also include global seismic full waveform inversion, whole-brain neuron dynamic simulation, and sub-mesoscale global ocean numerical simulation in full resolution.
The 10 application challenges for the new generation supercomputer, which is capable of processing one quintillion calculations per second, were jointly issued by China’s National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin and dozens of other research teams on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.
The center’s chief scientist of supercomputer application research and development Meng Xiangfei said with these applications in place in the future, supercomputers will continue to play an important role in driving high-quality development. Enditem
