China’s inclusion in WTO helped developing countries: envoy

BEIJING: China’s inclusion in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has not only helped China open up and promote free and inclusive trade liberalisation, but also the other countries, especially the developing world.

Many developing nations have benefited since China’s inclusion in the WTO, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin Ul Haque told CGTN on the 20th anniversary of China’s entry into the WTO.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan was a close ally of China and China is its top trading partner and hit back at claims that Beijing has undermined WTO rules.

“China today is a major economic player, the second largest economy in the world. It is the largest trading partner of over 120 countries, largest trading partner of the United States, the largest trading partner of the European Union (EU) and the largest trading partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN),” he added.

Now with joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China has become a very important player in the world’s largest trading block, and for Pakistan also, China is the largest trading partner.

“So, China is contributing to the international trade, to free trade and trade liberalization,” he added.

Ambassador Haque said that China’s inclusion in the WTO has helped that, not only helped China to open up and promoted free trade inclusive trade liberalisation, but also other countries also, especially the developing world.

“So to say that China is doing something else, I think that would be a wrong description. And China, as I mentioned, a very responsible player, would like to work this philosophy, a very important thing, the philosophy in China is win-win cooperation.”

China became a member of the WTO on December 11, 2001, after the agreement of the Ministerial Conference on November 10, 2001.