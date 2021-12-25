BEIJING: China’s Shenzhou-13 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the second time on Sunday, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

As planned, astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu will conduct EVAs, with astronaut Wang Yaping staying inside to support her crewmates to complete the operations.

The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit since they were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship and entered the combination of the country’s space station on Oct. 16. They are currently in good condition, and the combination is operating stably.

All conditions for the crew’s second EVAs are in place, the CMSA said. Since the crew conducted the first EVAs on Nov. 7, they have performed their daily work, including in-orbit medical checks, space experiments and space station inspections.

They also carried out in-orbit training programs such as emergency evacuation and medical rescue drills, and successfully gave the first live class from the country’s space station on Dec. 9.

The first EVAs by the Shenzhou-13 crew lasted for 6.5 hours, and was a complete success, which further tested the functions of the China-developed new-generation extravehicular spacesuits, and the reliability and safety of supporting equipment related to the EVAs, the CMSA noted.

Starting from Oct. 16, the three astronauts embarked on the country’s longest-ever crewed mission lasting for six months for space station construction.