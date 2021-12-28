Chinese institutes generate high-resolution snow cover dataset
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers have generated a 38-year high-resolution snow cover dataset spanning from 1981 to 2019.
Snow cover is closely connected with climate. On the one hand, owing to snow’s unique high albedo, it can greatly affect surface radiation and thereby climate systems. On the other hand, changes in climate in turn affect global and regional snow cover, according to the research article published in the journal Earth System Science Data.
The snow cover dataset has a spatial resolution of 5 km and a daily temporal resolution. Analysis based on snow cover data on the ground and high-resolution remote sensing images showed that the overall accuracy of the dataset reached 86.1 percent, higher than that of currently existing advanced super high-resolution radiometer products.
Read more: China sets to build fusion energy research facility
The dataset, generated by researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lanzhou University, Lanzhou Jiaotong University and Jilin Jianzhu University, has been available online through the National Cryosphere Desert Data Center and will provide support for analyzing the spatial-temporal distribution of snow cover and its impact on hydroclimatic ecology. Enditem
Read More
Superb inspiring view of a Dark Nebula
A little patch on the border of the inky Coalsack Nebula, or...
Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, Which are the most downloaded mobile apps of 2021?
There’s no doubt about the fact that social media has a lot...
WhatsApp Upgrade: In-app filter to find hotels, grocery stores, and more
WhatsApp has progressively enhanced the user experience for people to connect and...
Google Maps Tips and Tricks: What else you can do with google maps other than finding routes?
Google Maps has changed the way we travel the world. Its mobile...
Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications and expected price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 7 5G: Oppo launched the Reno 7 5G handset. This...