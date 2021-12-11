Chinese vice premier stresses continuous development of Hainan free trade port

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has urged efforts to comprehensively implement major national strategies and promote new development at the Hainan free trade port.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group on deepening all-around reform and opening-up in Hainan, made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the group on Friday.

Noting the progress in policy implementation, function realization and risk management since the release of the port’s master plan, he called for accelerating infrastructure planning and construction and concentrating on developing advantageous industries at the port.

Measures should be taken to put environmental protection in a prominent position and advance building of the island as a national pilot zone for ecological civilization, said Han.

He also underlined work to implement stress tests for high-level opening-up, further explore rules for trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and strengthen the prevention and control of major risks.