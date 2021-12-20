CII demands strict punishment in clear terms for culprits involved in Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday highly condemned the inhumane actions taken by a mob in the name of Islam against a Sri lankan national in Sialkot and demanded the state to ensure that culprits involved are tried under the law and punished in clear terms.

In a press conference convened after a special session meeting, The CII also said that more legislations will be a futile exercise to avoid cases like Sialkot incident in fact the implementation of laws is the real point of concern in the country.

After the session while reading the declaration of the 226th Special Meeting of the CII, the chairman CII, Qibla Ayaz said that that the Pakistani government after happening of this incident handled the difficult situation with utmost wisdom on which the Sri Lankan government and people expressed satisfaction.

He said the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan announced the award of the Certificate of Appreciation and Medal of Bravery to Malik Adnan, the person who made attempts to rescue Priyantha Diyawadanage but he could not succeed in this purpose. Diyawadanage 48, a factory manager in the city of Sialkot, was beaten to death by the mob.

The chairman of CCI said that the CII has also decided to hold a series of thought-provoking meetings with experts on the causes and prevention of extremist tendencies in order to present long-term and expeditious proposals to the government, the state and to legislatures and to form opinion on it so that practical steps can be taken to prevent cases like in future.

The chairman CII said that during the meeting it was discussed that that there was scope for substantial reform in the existing judicial system in such a way as to restore public confidence in these institutions.

Read more: Sialkot Incident: Who was Priyantha Kumara

He said one of the reasons for the growing violence in the country is the presence and dissemination of content on social media that is against Islam, Islamic beliefs and the ideology of Pakistan. Although the council is working with other agencies in this regard, a coordinated strategy is needed to counter it.

The chairman said that Pakistan’s prominent religious leaders not only visited the Sri Lankan embassy and conveyed messages of sympathy to the Sri Lankan High Commission, but also contacted scholars and elders across the country. He said a full day of remorse was observed, which brought a state of contentment and peace to both sides.

Dr Ayaz said that a letter of appreciation was sent to Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony by Jamiat-e-Ulma of Sri Lanka.

He also lauded the role of Punjab Police and National Security Agencies who according to him worked very hard and professionally in this regard and arrested all the elements involved in the incident.

The declaration of CII also stated that there is an urgent need to make awareness amongst the masses and to educate them that they should not to take the law into their own hands. If they do, the state should take immediate action against them, it further reads.

The chairman CII said that in case of Paigham-e-Pakistan there is a unanimous declaration which was adopted in 2017 and it was endorsed by all schools of thought and madrassas’ boards.

The CII also demanded to present this declaration before the Parliament so that parliamentary support could be gained on it and steps can be taken to do legislation on it if required.

He said Omar Saeed Malik, DPO Sialkot also attended the meeting and briefed in details about happening of this tragedy and the steps which were taken by the police to investigate it.

The meeting of CII was chaired by Qibla Ayaz and members of CII including Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Dr Abu-ul-Hassan Muhammad Shah Alazri, Dr Umair Mehmmod Siddiqui and others participated in the meeting.