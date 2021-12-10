COAS Gen Bajwa witnesses exercise ‘Victory Shield’ at Chanoki
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday witnessed the visited Gujranwala Corps exercise; ‘Victory Shield’ at Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot, said the military’s media wing.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief was briefed on the “objectives, planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise”. The exercise is being held to enhance the “operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by an adversary”.
After watching the exercise, the Gen Bajwa “expressed satisfaction over training standards and professional competence of the troops”.
In his address to the troops, the army chief “stressed upon realistic and strenuous training in the field”.
“Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness/synergy and optimise their combat potential,” said gen Bajwa.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Gujranwala Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer.
