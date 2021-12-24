Common man now make a home for themselves under house financing scheme: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that a common man can now be financially eligible to make a home for himself in an easy and affordable payment schedule under Mera Ghar Housing Finance Scheme.

“This scheme will take the country on an upward trajectory,” said the premier while speaking in an official ceremony. “The salaried class doesn’t have the resources to make their own home. This scheme will bring a big change.”

The previous governments only thought about the elite class, it is a shame that no government thought of creating homes for the poor. “In foreign countries, every bank gives loans to the salaried class for home finance. It is the first time that people from less income will be given a chance to make a home for themselves.”

PM Imran said that the country’s growth would not be possible if only a small section is rich, adding that in the country only a particular section is allowed to grow to leave the majority behind.

He said that China became a superpower because the government there thought about the lower strata of the society unlike in Pakistan. “The previous governments were not concerned about the overseas Pakistanis,” he concluded.