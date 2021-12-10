Community cases of COVID-19 in Laos record new high
VIENTIANE: Lao Ministry of Health on Friday recorded 1,644 local COVID-19 transmissions, the highest daily infection ever, taking the total tally to 86,148.
The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 1,644 locally transmitted cases and one new imported, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.
Among the community cases, 924 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane, 141 in Luang Namtha, 108 in Oudomxay, 84 in Bokeo, 70 in Xieng Khuang, 64 in Luang Prabang, 48 in Vientiane province, 43 in Huaphan, 40 in Xaysomboun, 31 in Champasak, 21 in Xayaboury, 19 in Savannakhet, 15 in Phongsaly, 14 in Khammuan, 11 in Sekong, five in Bolikhamxay, five in Saravan, one in Attapeu province.
The imported case was detected in Savannakhet province.
The country recorded seven new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 231, Sisavath added.
