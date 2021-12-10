Community cases of COVID-19 in Laos record new high

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Dec, 2021. 03:17 pm
covid

VIENTIANE: Lao Ministry of Health on Friday recorded 1,644 local COVID-19 transmissions, the highest daily infection ever, taking the total tally to 86,148.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 1,644 locally transmitted cases and one new imported, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Among the community cases, 924 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane, 141 in Luang Namtha, 108 in Oudomxay, 84 in Bokeo, 70 in Xieng Khuang, 64 in Luang Prabang, 48 in Vientiane province, 43 in Huaphan, 40 in Xaysomboun, 31 in Champasak, 21 in Xayaboury, 19 in Savannakhet, 15 in Phongsaly, 14 in Khammuan, 11 in Sekong, five in Bolikhamxay, five in Saravan, one in Attapeu province.

The imported case was detected in Savannakhet province.

The country recorded seven new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 231, Sisavath added.

Read More

16 hours ago
Myanmar reports 357 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

YANGON, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar reported 357 new COVID-19 cases with...
16 hours ago
Indonesia reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 228 new COVID-19...
16 hours ago
France approves antibody therapy for high-risk Covid cases

PARIS, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - French health authorities have approved the use of an...
16 hours ago
Singapore reports 559 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 559 new cases of COVID-19...
17 hours ago
Zambia reports more Omicron variant COVID-19 cases

LUSAKA: Zambia recorded eight more Omicron COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the...
17 hours ago
UK records highest daily coronavirus cases since early January

LONDON, (Xinhua) -- Britain reports 58,194 new coronavirus cases, reaching levels not...