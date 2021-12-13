Conflict of interest if state institutions involved in real estate business, remarks IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday remarked that state institutions cannot do real estate businesses as it opens the room for clash of interests.

While hearing a plea against the real estate business conducted by the ministries and the institutions, the IHC asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to complete his arguments in this case till the next hearing so that the court could announce its judgment.

Justice Minallah questioned whether the government-controlled institutions could directly or indirectly do business or not. Isn’t it the clash of interests, he asked?

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that complying with its order, he would send a summary regarding this matter to the cabinet this week.

Justice Minallah remarked that why government is not taking action and waiting for court orders to do anything. He said the court would decide the case according to law, adding that while deciding on the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals.

The court adjourned the hearing till Jan 17.