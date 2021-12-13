Conflict of interest if state institutions involved in real estate business, remarks IHC
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday remarked that state institutions cannot do real estate businesses as it opens the room for clash of interests.
While hearing a plea against the real estate business conducted by the ministries and the institutions, the IHC asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to complete his arguments in this case till the next hearing so that the court could announce its judgment.
Justice Minallah questioned whether the government-controlled institutions could directly or indirectly do business or not. Isn’t it the clash of interests, he asked?
Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that complying with its order, he would send a summary regarding this matter to the cabinet this week.
Justice Minallah remarked that why government is not taking action and waiting for court orders to do anything. He said the court would decide the case according to law, adding that while deciding on the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals.
The court adjourned the hearing till Jan 17.
Read More
Bilawal leaves for Dubai, to address Expo on Tuesday
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday left for...
Culprits of Sialkot lynching will be brought to justice, says Qadri
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on...
COAS Bajwa lauds Sindh Rangers services, sacrifices in maintaining law and order
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday...
PPP gaining ground in Punjab, claims Bilawal
KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that...
FIA files challan against Shahbaz for taking Rs5 million bribe
LAHORE: FIA Anti-Corruption Circle on Monday filed a challan against President Pakistan...